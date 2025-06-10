Queen Latifah hails 'genius' Sly Stone Queen Latifah has paid a heartfelt tribute to Sly Stone. SHARE SHARE Sly Stone was the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone

Queen Latifah has hailed Sly Stone as a "genius".

The 55-year-old star has taken to social media to heap praise on the funk legend, who "passed away peacefully" following a lengthy battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Alongside a throwback video of Stone performing on stage, she wrote on X: "RIP to Sly Stone. Innovator, funk aficionado, and frontman of Sly and The Family Stone

"If you want to learn about the musically profound and complex life of Sly Stone, Questlove recently released his documentary on Hulu and Disney Plus. Worth a watch to honor the genius behind Sly and the Family Stone and funk as we know it. (sic)"

Public Enemy star Chuck D has also paid tribute to Stone.

