Madonna and Charli xcx end feud talk as they party like it's 1999 Madonna and Charli xcx shut down weeks of feud rumours after being spotted partying together during Paris Fashion Week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Madonna and Charli xcx have officially put the internet’s favourite pop‑girl feud to rest - and they did it with a full night of partying in Paris.

Speculation had been swirling ever since Charli dropped her track Rock Music, which includes the now‑infamous line, “the dance floor is dead.”

Then came The Queen of Pop's Instagram post with a caption that many took as a pointed response: “If your Dance Floor feels dead Maybe you’re playing the wrong music (sic).”





But any hint of tension evaporated on Tuesday (23.06.26), when the pair were seen sitting together at the Saint Laurent menswear spring/summer 2027 show.

They were filmed chatting, smoking, and even sharing a hug - putting a stop to the narrative online.

Charli xcx and Madonna smoking cigarettes together at the Saint Laurent SS27 show for Paris Fashion Week.❤️🚬 pic.twitter.com/ZgbKQK1aJo — xcx source (@xcxsource) June 23, 2026

Madonna and Charli were later spotted behind the DJ booth dancing to the former's tracks Thief of Hearts and Hung Up.

If anyone needed proof that the dance floor is alive and kicking, the two stars delivered it themselves.

Charli has already clarified that her lyric wasn’t meant as a commentary on the state of dance music.

In fact, she insists the opposite.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in a recent cover interview, she explained: “That lyric is very much about my relationship with Brat, and my personal experience with that album.”

She added that she’s surrounded by dance culture daily - her husband, George Daniel, runs a dance‑music label - and she praised the wave of innovative electronic‑leaning artists like Slayyyter, Underscores and PinkPantheress.

Charli said: “Dance music is in an incredible place."

Rumours also suggested Charli was pivoting into rock territory because of her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film, and the title of Rock Music, but she shut that down too.

She said: “Obviously, I know that there’s been a lot of conversation around me making a rock album, which is something that I never said.

“But to be honest, I’ve never thought about genre in a binary way. I find that to be a very old‑school notion. I don’t even know what the genre is. It’s just me and A. G. Cook and Finn Keane, doing our thing.”