Metal Ozzy Osbourne’s bat throne to go on display in Birmingham Ozzy Osbourne’s stage throne will go on display at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery from 1 July as part of the expanded Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition marking a year since the heavy metal icon’s passing. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne’s stage throne will be placed on display in Birmingham.

The rock and metal icon bat wing seat will join Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery from July 1.

Its arrival comes as the city marks a year since the heavy metal icon’s death and the anniversary of his Back To The Beginning performance.

The first time fans saw Ozzy seated on the throne was at his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2024. It later appeared throughout his solo shows, including Black Sabbath’s final appearance at Villa Park in July 2025 at the Back To The Beginning concert.

His widow and manager Sharon Osbourne said: “As we approach the one‑year anniversary of Back To The Beginning, it feels fitting that Ozzy’s throne, which has now become synonymous with his final performance, would be placed in the museum, where it can be seen by the fans who loved him.”





Birmingham Museums Trust co‑chief executives Sara Wajid and Zak Mensah said the throne represents “a powerful final chapter in Ozzy’s remarkable career” and offers fans a chance to reflect on “the legacy of a true Birmingham legend”.

Central BID Birmingham chair Sam Watson added: “We were determined to bring this iconic throne back to Ozzy’s home city first. This is a place he loved so much and for his fans to be able to visit, and we are grateful to Sharon and her family for allowing us to make this happen.”

Councillor Deborah Harries, Birmingham City Council Cabinet Member for Culture, said the return of the throne “gives fans and visitors a powerful new way to connect with his story” and highlights the global interest in Birmingham’s musical heritage.

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero will now run until 27 September 2026.