Yungblud contemplated career move into politics Yungblud contemplated career move into politics SHARE SHARE Yungblud contemplated career move into politics

Yungblud has contemplated becoming a politician.

Appearing on BBC One's 'Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg', he said when asked if he has ever considered a career in politics: “I have actually thought about that, I know it’s crazy.

To read the full report on what he said and why he is contemplating this career change, just click here.