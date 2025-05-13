Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters left courtroom during graphic testimony Sean 'Diddy' Combs' three daughters all left the courtroom on two occasions during a male escort's graphic testimony on Monday (12.05.25). SHARE SHARE Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters left the courtroom during the first day of his trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' three daughters left the courtroom twice during his trial.

The 55-year-old rapper's trial began at the US District Court in Manhattan on Monday (12.05,25) as he faces five federal criminal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking and prostitution.

During the trial, male sex worker Daniel Phillip gave an extremely graphic testimony of Combs' alleged activities, claiming he was paid by the musician's ex Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura to have sex with her while Combs was in the corner watching them.

The male escort also alleged that he witnessed Combs being violent towards his then-partner.

During Phillips' testimony, Combs daughters - Chance, who was born in 2006, and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie - left the courtroom twice during the graphic accounts.

