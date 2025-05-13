K-pop girl group ITZY to drop new album Girls Will Be Girls next month ITZY have shared a cinematic trailer for their forthcoming LP 'Girls Will Be Girls'. SHARE SHARE ITZY will return with the new album 'Girls Will Be Girls' on June 9

K-pop girl group ITZY are set to release the album 'Girls Will Be Girls' on June 9.

The band - comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna - shared a cinematic trailer for the new record, which will follow October's 'Gold' EP. Check it out below:

The dramatic clip sees Ryujin’s heart stop as her bandmates try to save her.

Their agency JYP Entertainment also revealed details of a live countdown event with fans at 5pm local time on June 9, an hour before the album is released at 6pm.

The group debuted in 2019 with the single album 'It'z Different' and had a hit with the track 'Dalla Dalla', which peaked at number two on the Circle Digital Chart, the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, and the US World Digital Songs chart.

It broke the record for the highest number of views in 24 hours for a K-pop group's debut video and became the best-performing girl group song of the year in South Korea.

In 2021, the group released their debut studio album 'Crazy in Love', which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.