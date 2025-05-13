Supergrass got 'more psychedelic' the more weed they consumed Supergrass have revealed getting high made their music get more and more psychedelic. SHARE SHARE Supergrass have revealed the effects smoking a big pile of weed had on their sound

Supergrass believe their music got "more psychedelic" the more weed they consumed.

The Britpop band have reflected on their career as they celebrate 30 years of their chart-topping debut album, 1995's 'I Should Coco’, and referring to their psychedelic rock offerings, such as 'Time' and 'Sofa (of My Lethargy)', frontman Gaz Coombes confessed a lot of cannabis was involved in the recording sessions.

