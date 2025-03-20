Yungblud announces free London gig this Friday Yungblud has announced a free concert at London's Scala. SHARE SHARE Yungblud is playing a free concert in London this week

Yungblud is hosting a free concert in London this week.

The 27-year-old rocker will perform new material for lucky fans who managed to grab a ticket to the super intimate show at Scala on Friday (21.03.25).

Not long after the musician - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - upload a poster for gig on social media, the free tickets were swiftly snapped up.

The last-minute gig announcement comes a day after Yungblud returned with an epic nine-minute-long single.

Yungblud is back with a new image – hello six-pack – and an epic ode to the forefathers of classic rock as she reintroduces himself after a “journey of self-reclamation”.

He said of the song: "['Hello Heaven, Hello'] is a journey of self-reclamation — a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before, and a 'hello' to the future and where I’m going.

“It’s an adventure that is sonically more ambitious than ever before — a journey that is meant to be played in its entirety, never holding back or allowing its imagination to be filtered."

The ‘Fleabag’ singer said of his rock roots: “Rock music is in my DNA. It’s the first genre I was ever exposed to. I grew up in a guitar shop with my dad and my grandfather. Rock music helped me find an identity as a human being.”

The track clocks in at nine minutes and six seconds and Yungblud admits he was advised not to release it - but it was a "risk" he was willing to take.

He explained: “I’ve been discouraged from releasing a nine-minute and six second song as my first move back in a year because, in the modern world, it’s seen as a “risk.” I don’t see it that way at all—I see it as an opportunity. In my opinion, risk is an artist’s greatest tool—putting everything on the line in pursuit of the best evolution and art you can create. Without risk, there is no innovation.”

Yungblud confessed he found himself at a place in his career where he felt like he was starting to "repeat" himself, which made him feel like a "failure".

He reflected: “I felt like I was starting to repeat myself - I’d fallen into my own cliche… I’d become comfortable. It was good in a way; it meant that I had my own style. But I’ve always said that if people know where I’m going next, that is my idea of failure."

The artist’s last two albums — ‘Weird!’ in 2020 and ‘Yungblud’ in 2022 — reached No. 1 on UK charts and his next album is expected this year.

Meanwhile, Bludfest — the artist’s own curated music festival, which had its inaugural year last summer — will return to The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for Bludfest Year 2 on June 21.