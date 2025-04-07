Yungblud loves 'embracing' his masculinity Yungblud has revealed he loves boxing and wearing skirts. SHARE SHARE Yungblud likes to feel more masculine

Yungblud has said he loves boxing and wearing skirts - and doesn’t see why they should be mutually exclusive.

With young men increasingly viewing the world “through the lens of Andrew Tate and other b*******”, the 27-year-old pop star has spoken about the importance of showcasing “hybrid” masculinity.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison – told The Telegraph: “With me, I am masculine. I am aggressive. I like boxing. But also, I’ll cry and might put on a skirt. Whatever, it makes me feel more masculine when I wear a kilt.”

His comments come while promoting his new album, 'Idols', which will be released later this spring at Bludfest – the artist’s self-titled festival in Milton Keynes.

Describing the project, Yungblud said it was “the most emotionally pure, honest, thing I’ve made” since his 2018 debut '21st Century Liability'.

“I wanted to make something without thinking what the fans will think. Previously, I’ve lent on the as a crutch.”