Listen: The Chainsmokers' club remix of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club

The Chainsmokers have shared their ravey club remix of 'Pink Pony Club'.

By Lizzie Baker

Friday, April 25, 2025 8:00 AM

The Chainsmokers have released a ravey remix of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club'.

The electronic music duo - comprising Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - shot to fame with their viral hit '#SELFIE' in 2014, and have gone on to have hits with 'Closer' (featuring Halsey), 'Don't Let Me Down' (featuring Daya), and 'Something Just Like This' (with Coldplay).

Now, they've returned with a new version of the 'Good, Luck Babe!' hitmaker's viral hit, available via SoundCloud and YouTube.

'Pink Pony Club (The Chainsmoker Remix)' was debuted during their headline set at iconic EDM festival Breakaway

Released in 2020, 'Pink Pony Club' didn't go viral until 2024, thanks to TikTok.

