Ed Sheeran spills he has six-hour long catch-ups with pal Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran has shared his favourite memory with pal Taylor Swift and how they spend quality time together when they can. SHARE SHARE Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift still have a very close bond

Ed Sheeran has spilled that he and Taylor Swift meet up "like four times a year" and have six-hour long "catch-ups".

The 'Azizam' singer was asked to share his favourite memory with his close pal and collaborator, and he said supporting the 'All Too Well' hitmaker on her ‘Red Tour' in 2013 was the most special time they’ve shared together.

Appearing on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, he told host Alex Cooper: "I think that the period of time that I was on the Red Tour ... you know I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville and we used to fly to and from the gigs together ... I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months, so I think that period of time.”

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker then divulged that he and Swift are still close and like to have lengthy catch-ups when they get the chance.

He continued: "I see her when I see her; I probably see her like four times a year ... Instead of catching up the whole time, we have like proper sit down six-hour catch-ups, and I think that that's like a really nice way to do it."

Elsewhere, Sheeran also revealed fans can expect new songs from his upcoming LP “every sort of two, three weeks”.

He said of 2025’s ‘Play’: “My idea was because the album is so broad, I didn’t want to just be like, ‘Here’s the single. Here’s the album,’ so there’s music coming every sort of two, three weeks.

“So there’s ‘Azizam’ now, there’s a song called ‘Old Phone’ that comes out in a couple of weeks, and then after that there’s another song coming.”

He added: “We shot all these videos and I’m less about single moments and more about, I want people to sort of feel the breadth of the record and I’m very confident that one of the songs will work, but it’s more about just putting ’em out and letting people hear some of the record before it’s out rather than what I’ve done before, which is just like, ‘Here’s my first single. Here’s the album,’ and yeah.”