Ed Sheeran confirms title of new LP and unveils 10-album career plan

Ed Sheeran has revealed the title of his new album.

The pop singer-songwriter announced on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday night (27.03.25) that his highly anticipated eighth studio album will be called ‘Play’ and it will be the beginning of another collection of albums with themed names.

Sheeran’s last collection of albums took on mathematical names, with titles ‘Plus’, ‘Multiply’, ‘Divide’, ‘Subtract’, and ‘Equals’. Now, he told Fallon another collection is in store.

The ‘Perfect’ singer finally confessed — after dropping hints about the title for weeks — his 2025 album will be called ‘Play’.

‘Play’ will be followed by four more albums with titles such as ‘Pause’, ‘Rewind’, ‘Fast Forward’ and ‘Stop’.

The first single off of ‘Play’ is called 'Azizam’ — which translates to ‘my dear’ in the Farsi language. — and will be released on April 4.

Sheeran revealed he’s had the idea for these 10 total albums since he was 18.

After these next five albums, he said he plans to stop releasing albums. He cited Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino for inspiring him to release 10 albums across his career.

The four-time Grammy winner said: “I’m kind of a bit obsessed with Tarantino, and I heard he was doing 10 films, and he’s got his side projects like Grindhouse … I wanna do my 10 and then, every now and then, do a side project.”

He also said he has grand plans for a posthumous best-of album, featuring songs he’s written throughout his life, to be released on the day he dies.

Sheeran said: “I kind of want to make an album for the whole of my life where you put different songs on and then it’s in your will that it comes out the day you die, and it’s called ‘Eject’.”

During the late-night show, Sheeran also teased a bit of a new song called ‘Old Phone’ on acoustic guitar.

Sheeran has been performing a few surprise sets lately to debut ‘Azizam’ and ‘Old Phone’, including on the streets of New Orleans and at a pub in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day.



