Ed Sheeran debuts new song live on the streets of New Orleans

Ed Sheeran surprised fans by performing an unreleased track in the streets of New Orleans at the weekend.

The Grammy winner showed up to the French Quarter at 11am local time on Saturday (15.03.25) and was joined by The Soul Rebels brass band - who recently joined Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show - as locals followed him down the road as he serenaded them with his energetic new tune, 'Azizam'.





The flame-haired megastar was dressed casually in a purple and tie-dye top and blue pants and dragged along a portable speaker and a red heart balloon.

He said: “We’re gonna do one song here – we’re filming a bit of content – and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us.

“I’ve got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live. We’ll play it once now and then we’ll walk down, play some songs that you know, and I’ll play this song again."

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hitmaker later took to Instagram to share a video from the parade and wrote: “Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!”

Ed recently revealed the song is a tribute to his wife Cherry Seaborn.

On Valentine's Day (14.02.25), the 34-year-old singer shared a photo of Cherry, which was captioned with a red heart emoji and the "Azizam".

Ed recently gave an impromptu performance at Nashville’s Tootsie's bar, where he performed some of his hits and a cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’.

It all comes as the ‘Shape of You’ singer prepares to release a new album called ‘Play’, which is expected to drop later this year.