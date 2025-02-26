Charli XCX wins first BRIT Award for Songwriter of the Year Charli XCX has been crowned Songwriter of the Year ahead of this weekend's BRIT Awards. SHARE SHARE Charli XCX has won her first ever BRIT Award

Charli XCX has won her first BRIT Award.





The 32-year-old pop star has been named Songwriter of the Year ahead of the 2025 ceremony in London on March 1, after leading the way with five nominations, including the coveted Artist of the Year prize and Album of the Year for her hit record 'Brat'.





She will also compete for Best Dance Act, Best Pop Artist and Song of the Year for 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish.





Damian Christian, chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said: "Charli has had an undeniable year, taking her experimental brand of electronic and pop from underground raves to the heart of mainstream culture.





"Charli’s songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative, and, having been one of the UK’s leading songwriters for a number of years now, has taken her craft to new heights with her global phenomenon Brat. I’m delighted she has been recognised for this much deserved award."





The '360' singer previously missed out on trophies for Best Female and Best Pop Act.





The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard take place on Saturday (01.03.25) and will be broadcast live from 8.15pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player - from London's O2 arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall.