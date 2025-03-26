Tokio Hotel rock London in German and English Tokio Hotel performed at the Eventim Apollo in London on Monday night (24.03.25) and wowed the sell-out crowd by performing songs in German and English. SHARE SHARE

The band’s played tracks such as ‘l 'Don't Jump' from 2007 and 'Rescue Me' from their debut album 'Schrei', released in 2005 and frontman Bill Kaulitz confessed he now has to check his lyrics on Google.

Bill underwent four costume changes on the night, starting with an angel outfit with blood-red wings.

Contact Music was there to capture some of the highlights…