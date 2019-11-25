Artist:
Song title: One I've Been Missing
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Little Mix get into the spirit of Christmas with their festive new single 'One I've Been Missing'. It marks the group's first ever original Christmas song and it has already been tipped for the coveted Christmas number one spot.

