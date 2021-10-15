Little Mix are reportedly planning to launch solo careers after their next tour comes to an end.

The 'Black Magic' trio - made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are said to be putting things in place to work on individual projects including new management and recording deals, although it's said they aren't going to completely call time on the band.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "They've been pretty open with each other about it. There are a lot of meetings happening at the moment.

"Some of them have already done management deals. Leigh-Anne has signed up with Dua Lipa's manager, Jade is cutting her teeth as a songwriter and presenter, while Perrie is working on other things too."

The group - who will be on the road next spring when the tour kicks off at the SSE Arena in Dublin in April and concludes the next month with three nights at London's O2 - "still get on great" despite the plans.

The source added: "They all know there will have to be a career beyond Little Mix, so they've put things in place.

"The plan is to see out commitments, then turn to solo projects almost immediately. The intension is to keep the band going too."

The report comes after Little Mix - whose seventh album 'Between Us' will drop next month - became a three-piece following Jesy Nelson's exit in December 2020.

Jesy recently discussed her upcoming debut solo record, and revealed the collection has been inspired by a breakup.

She said: "I went through a breakup when I was writing it; it was the first time I’d ever been heartbroken in my life.

"I cried for a month in the studio. I wouldn’t change it because I wrote the best album from it, but Jesus Christ, I never want to experience that again.

"A lot of it [is also about] what I was going through in the band and how I was feeling. Then there’s just some bangers!"