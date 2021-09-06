Little Mix look radiant amongst the flowers and plants of a grand conservatory in the video for their latest single, 'Love (Sweet Love)'. The band's new track follows on from the collaborative single with Galantis and David Guetta - 'Heartbreak Anthem', released in May this year and is their first to feature the remaining trio of Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade.
In the Samuel Douek directed video (Laura Mvula/Denai Moore/David Guetta/Little Mix) both Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are still visibly pregnant as the film was shot prior to the birth of their babies. Both bumps are discreetly covered by the very elegant, almost regal, coordinating gowns that they are wearing to blend in with their grandiose surroundings.
In and amongst the spectacular array of beautiful flowers the three girls look like goddesses dressed in their gold crowns, necklaces and bejewelled fingers. As they bat off the unwanted attentions of some admirers who have happened upon their whereabouts Leigh-Anne starts to sing the song about self love - "I've been waiting patiently like all my life, yeah, Nobody ever seems to get it right, It's like I'm the only one who knows just what I like, What can I say? I just can't help it, Tonight I'm feelin' selfish (Oh)."
'Love (Sweet Love)' is the first new single to be lifted from the band's forthcoming album - 'Between Us'. Little Mix's new record is due out this November and also contains the massive hit singles, 'Black Magic', 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Sweet Melody' as well as five other brand new tracks.
When speaking about the new album recently Perrie said "We've loved being back in the studio this year working on new songs for the upcoming album and can't wait for everyone to hear what we've cooked up" with Leigh-Anne adding that "We are so excited for 'Love (Sweet Love)' to be the first single released from 'Between Us'. We loved shooting the video for this song, it feels like a real moment and we can’t wait to share it."
