Little Mix have insisted they "can never really die" after a decade as a group.

The 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers, now a three-piece comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, following the departure of Jesy Nelson last year, have indirectly addressed rumours they are poised to go their separate ways following the release of their greatest hits collection, 'Between Us', on November 12 and their upcoming shows.

The trio were asked on the Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery: "Do we know what's next? Is that a question that collectively there’s no known answer to?”

To which, Leigh-Anne said: "Well, I mean, I just think Little Mix, 10 years in, it’s something that can never really die if I'm honest."

Her bandmates then laughed.

Jade also insisted: “No matter what in the future, we’ll always have each other.

“We’re a throuple, in this together.”

The girls have previously laughed off the breakup speculation on various occasions.

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' girl group have their 'Confetti' tour next year, which will follow next week's release of 'Between Us'.

Speculation regarding the BRIT Award-winning band's future comes as the girls opened up about trying to educate Jesy in a "friendly" manner about blackfishing.

The 'Boyz' singer was reportedly criticised in text messages by Leigh-Anne for appropriating black culture and darkening her skin with fake tan and changing her hair in the promo for her debut solo single, and the group just confirmed they had spoken to her about the difficulties in the way she presented herself, but insisted it happened before she quit.

Jade said: "We don’t want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner."

And Leigh-Anne insisted blackfishing is "absolutely not OK".

She said: "Capitalising on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the black experience is problematic and harmful to people of colour.

"We think it’s absolutely not OK to use harmful stereotypes. There’s so much to say on that subject that it’s hard to sum up in a sound bite."