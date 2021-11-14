The celebrations marking ten years of Little Mix continue unabated with a new video to accompany their latest single, 'No'. Taken from their recent hybrid album 'Between Us', a record that contains some of their previous hits and five new tracks, 'No' was a song destined to be a single according to singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
New mum Leigh-Anne said "We knew this song had to be a single. It feels like a classic Little Mix track, but also fresh and new at the same time. After 10 years we still love getting in the booth and being creative, especially when you’re recording a song you’re excited about."
'No' is the second new single to be featured from the recently released 'greatest hits' album, the first being it's lead track - 'Love (Sweet Love)' which dropped in August this year. 'No' is also apparently the first track that the remaining three members of Little Mix wrote following the departure late last year of Jesy Nelson. 'No', just as 'Love (Sweet Love)' was, is also co-written by 'Never Forget You' artist, MNEK.
I'm sure that both Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and MNEK will be hoping that the new track will perform better than it's predecessor in the charts. Having topped out at 33, there was clearly not quite enough 'Love (Sweet Love)' to make it a chart topper.
'No' will undoubtedly be given a helping hand into the charts by it's enjoyable, domestic role-reversing video that sees gender stereotypes flipped on there head and by the simultaneous release of the 26 track album that it is lifted from. It's just in time for Christmas but Little Mix have stiff competition on their hands from the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to name but a few.
Both 'No' and the album 'Between Us' were released via Sony Music on November 12th.
