Little Mix will release their new single, ‘Love (Sweet Love)', on Friday (03.09.21).

Following the news that Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will release their first album since Jesy Nelson's exit from the group, 'Between Us', this winter, the pop trio have announced that the first of five new tracks will be out at the end of the week.

The 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers shared the artwork for the single on social media, which sees the three bandmembers channel their inner goddess in golden crowns.

Set for release on November 12, the LP will include their greatest hits alongside the five brand new songs.

Alongside a video montage, including their time on 'The X Factor' in 2011, the trio said of their follow-up to 2020's 'Confetti': "Between Us 12.11.

"We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear. We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last ten years... this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at one of our shows. We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you #10YearsOfLittleMix. Pre-order link in bio."

In a press release, Perrie, 28, said: "We can't believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we're super proud of."

Jade, also 28, commented: "It's going to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from 'Wings' to 'Heartbreak Anthem'."

Leigh-Anne, 29, added: "We're also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we've been creating. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!"

The chart-toppers announcing their next song comes as it was reported that Jesy, 30, is planning to delay the release of her debut solo single, 'Boyz', to make way for P Diddy starring in the music video for the track, which samples his mega-hit 'Bad Boy For Life'.