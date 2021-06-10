Little Mix's collaboration with Anne-Marie has been put on hold after a crew member reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The chart-topping girl group and the 30-year-old singer - who have been good friends for years - were set to team-up for a track and to record a music video together on Monday (07.06.21), but their plans have been derailed after the crew member tested positive for the illness.

A source said: "Little Mix and Anne-Marie were supposed to be shooting the video for their new single on Monday.

"But just hours before, one of the crew tested positive for COVID, meaning everything had to be cancelled."

Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are both several months pregnant and they didn't want to take any unnecessary risks.

Anne-Marie and Little Mix are "gutted" they've been forced to cancel their plans. However, it's hoped they'll be able to rearrange the shoot in the coming weeks.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Perrie and Leigh-Anne being pregnant means it’s even more of a worry for them.

"All the shoots are done in the most COVID-secure way possible, so this positive test being flagged up shows, thankfully, that all the precautions in place are working.

"Anne-Marie and the Little Mix girls were all gutted they had to call off the shoot.

"Their teams are looking at their diaries now to see if there is another time they are all free and able to make the video happen.

"It would be a real shame if this great single doesn’t get a video."

Details about their collaboration remain a closely-guarded secret for the time being. However, it's suspected that the track will appear on Anne-Marie's new album, which is set to be released in July.