Pop Will Young announces Evergreen 25th Anniversary Tour for 2027 Will Young has announced a 16‑date UK run for The Evergreen 25th Anniversary Tour, marking 25 years since his Pop Idol win and celebrating his chart‑topping career with a full‑band show of hits spanning more than two decades. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Will Young has confirmed plans for a major UK tour celebrating 25 years since his Pop Idol victory, announcing a new 16‑date run titled The Evergreen 25th Anniversary Tour.

The shows will take place across February and March 2027, with Young performing with his full band and revisiting hits from across his two‑decade career.

Tickets go on general sale on October 2 at 10am BST via www.willyoung.co.uk.

Marking the milestone of his 2002 Pop Idol win, Young reflected on the journey that began with a newspaper clipping and went on to reshape British pop culture.

He said: “To reach 25 years is a privilege and an honour. Who knew entering a competition by cutting out a piece from the newspaper would lead to the most exciting 20 weeks of my life in Pop Idol and a relationship with the public that has lasted for so long. People voted and trusted me and that has forever been a dream come true.”

Young added that the anniversary shows will celebrate every era of his catalogue.

He went on: "I can’t wait to celebrate with the full band and get to play Evergreen as well as all the songs that have come since from Light My Fire to You and I to Leave Right Now to Jealousy and onwards. Can’t wait to see everyone who trusted in me during Pop Idol and since, at the anniversary shows.”

Since winning the inaugural Pop Idol, Young has built one of the most enduring careers of any talent‑show contestant. He has earned two BRIT Awards, an Olivier Award nomination, four No.1 albums, eleven UK Top 10 albums and eleven Top 10 singles. His debut release, Anything Is Possible / Evergreen, sold more than 1.7 million copies and remains one of the UK’s best‑selling singles of all time.

Young’s catalogue has spanned collaborations with Burt Bacharach, Sia, Groove Armada and Nithin Sawhney, while hits such as Leave Right Now, Light My Fire and Jealousy have become staples of 21st‑century British pop. His most recent album, Light It Up, reached the Top 5 in 2024, accompanied by a sold‑out acoustic tour.

Outside music, Young has become a Sunday Times best‑selling author and a prominent voice in mental health, wellbeing and LGBTQ+ advocacy. His podcast and writing have established him as a leading figure in the space, while his animal‑welfare campaigning and popular gardening content - including Will Young’s Garden Diary, which has amassed over 5.6 million views - have broadened his reach beyond music.

To mark the tour announcement, Young has released a new live performance (below) of his signature hit Evergreen, recorded as part of The Evergreen 25th Anniversary Sessions.



