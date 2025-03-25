Confidence Man, Will Young, and Loreen set for Brighton and Hove Pride 2025 Brighton and Hove Pride on the Park has added new artists to the lineup for its music festival in August, including Confidence Man, Will Young, and Ashnikko. SHARE SHARE Brighton and Hove Pride on the Park has added new artists to the lineup for its music festival in August, including Confidence Man, Will Young, and Loreen

Confidence Man, Will Young and Loreen are among the new additions to Brighton and Hove Pride 2025.

The annual LGBTQ+ Pride on the Park extravaganza is returning for two days of shenanigans at Preston Park in Britain's gay capital on August 2 and 3.

Joining the Australian electro pop band, 'Pop Idol' alumni and two-time 'Eurovision' winner are progressive pop newcomer Slayyter, pop-rap singer-songwriter Ashnikko, and iconic sibling group Sister Sledge.

On Sunday, pop idol Will Young — famous for his many UK No. 1s, including ‘Leave Right Now’ and ‘Light My Fire’ — will make his Brighton Pride debut. Grammy nominee Natalie Imbruglia, Erasure’s Andy Bell, ‘90s legend Sonique, and pop-hit maker Ultra Naté will accompany Young on day two.

The latest acts will join Mariah Carey headlining the main stage on Saturday and Sugababes headlining on Sunday.

The annual Brighton and Hove Pride is the UK’s biggest Pride festival. The LGBTQ+ Community Parade will kickstart Pride weekend, this year taking the theme “Ravishing Rage”. Other Pride events will take place around the city throughout the weekend.

Brighton Pride has raised more than £1.4 million for multiple local LGBTQ+ groups, including the Pride Social Impact Fund, Pride Cultural Development Fund and Pride Solidarity Fund

More artists will be announced in due course.

Paul Kemp, managing director of the festival, said in a statement to media: “This year’s Pride is shaping up to be one of our best yet and with over 150+ LGBTQ+ artists across our weekend line-up, there is something for everybody. We love to champion the best in emerging talent as well as supporting global superstars!”

Tickets to Pride on the Park are on sale now.

