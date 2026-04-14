Pop Wet Wet Wet announce 40th anniversary UK tour for Popped In Souled Out Wet Wet Wet will mark 40 years of their debut album Popped In Souled Out with a major 40‑date UK tour in 2027. SHARE SHARE Wet Wet Wet are touring in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Popped In Souled Out

Wet Wet Wet will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album Popped In Souled Out with an extensive UK tour in 2027.

The band have confirmed they will play 40 shows across February and October next year, performing tracks from their 1987 debut alongside hits from across their career.

Released in 1987, Popped In Souled Out launched the Scottish group onto the global stage, topping the UK Albums Chart and producing the hit singles Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes and Temptation.

The record went multi‑platinum, spent more than 70 weeks on the UK chart and helped establish Wet Wet Wet as one of the most successful British pop acts of the late ’80s.

The anniversary tour will see the current line‑up — founding member Graeme Clark, long‑time guitarist Graeme Duffin and vocalist Kevin Simm — revisit the album in full while also performing fan favourites including With A Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and their chart‑topping cover of Love Is All Around.

The group will also complete their first European headline tour in over 25 years in May 2026, followed by a run of intimate UK acoustic shows.

Special guests across selected 2027 dates include Roachford, Nick Heyward, Rebecca Ferguson, Heather Small, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Christians and The South.

Clark said the anniversary shows will feel like “stepping back into those original PISO shoes”, while Simm called it “an honour” to perform the band’s classic songs for fans across the country.

Duffin added that he was “gobsmacked” the album’s tracks still resonate four decades later.

Tickets go on sale at 10am via Ticketmaster.





Wet Wet Wet 2027 Popped In Souled Out tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2027

Sunday 7 – Watford Colosseum

Monday 8 – Peterborough New Theatre

Tuesday 9 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Thursday 11 – Basingstoke Anvil

Friday 12 – Poole Lighthouse

Saturday 13 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sunday 14 – Cardiff New Theatre

Monday 15 – Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Wednesday 17 – Stoke Victoria Hall

Thursday 18 – Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Friday 19 – Carlisle Sands Centre

Saturday 20 – Hull Connexin Live

Sunday 21 – Halifax Victoria Theatre

Tuesday 23 – Stockton The Globe

Wednesday 24 – Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre

Thursday 25 – Dundee Caird Hall

Friday 26 – Blackpool Opera House

Saturday 27 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

OCTOBER 2027

Monday 4 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Tuesday 5 – Oxford New Theatre

Wednesday 6 – Stevenage Gordon Craig Concert Hall

Friday 8 – Swansea Building Society Arena

Saturday 9 – Bath The Forum

Sunday 10 – Truro Hall for Cornwall

Monday 11 – Torquay Princess Theatre

Tuesday 12 – London Palladium

Thursday 14 – To Be Announced

Friday 15 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 16 – Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 17 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Monday 18 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 20 – Aberdeen Music Hall

Thursday 21 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Friday 22 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 23 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 24 – Gateshead Glasshouse

Tuesday 26 – York Barbican

Wednesday 27 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 28 – Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Friday 29 – Portsmouth Guildhall