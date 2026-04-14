Pop
Wet Wet Wet announce 40th anniversary UK tour for Popped In Souled Out
Wet Wet Wet will mark 40 years of their debut album Popped In Souled Out with a major 40‑date UK tour in 2027.
Wet Wet Wet will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album Popped In Souled Out with an extensive UK tour in 2027.
The band have confirmed they will play 40 shows across February and October next year, performing tracks from their 1987 debut alongside hits from across their career.
Released in 1987, Popped In Souled Out launched the Scottish group onto the global stage, topping the UK Albums Chart and producing the hit singles Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes and Temptation.
The record went multi‑platinum, spent more than 70 weeks on the UK chart and helped establish Wet Wet Wet as one of the most successful British pop acts of the late ’80s.
The anniversary tour will see the current line‑up — founding member Graeme Clark, long‑time guitarist Graeme Duffin and vocalist Kevin Simm — revisit the album in full while also performing fan favourites including With A Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and their chart‑topping cover of Love Is All Around.
The group will also complete their first European headline tour in over 25 years in May 2026, followed by a run of intimate UK acoustic shows.
Special guests across selected 2027 dates include Roachford, Nick Heyward, Rebecca Ferguson, Heather Small, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Christians and The South.
Clark said the anniversary shows will feel like “stepping back into those original PISO shoes”, while Simm called it “an honour” to perform the band’s classic songs for fans across the country.
Duffin added that he was “gobsmacked” the album’s tracks still resonate four decades later.
Tickets go on sale at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Wet Wet Wet 2027 Popped In Souled Out tour dates:
FEBRUARY 2027
Sunday 7 – Watford Colosseum
Monday 8 – Peterborough New Theatre
Tuesday 9 – Ipswich Regent Theatre
Thursday 11 – Basingstoke Anvil
Friday 12 – Poole Lighthouse
Saturday 13 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Sunday 14 – Cardiff New Theatre
Monday 15 – Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
Wednesday 17 – Stoke Victoria Hall
Thursday 18 – Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Friday 19 – Carlisle Sands Centre
Saturday 20 – Hull Connexin Live
Sunday 21 – Halifax Victoria Theatre
Tuesday 23 – Stockton The Globe
Wednesday 24 – Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre
Thursday 25 – Dundee Caird Hall
Friday 26 – Blackpool Opera House
Saturday 27 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
OCTOBER 2027
Monday 4 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Tuesday 5 – Oxford New Theatre
Wednesday 6 – Stevenage Gordon Craig Concert Hall
Friday 8 – Swansea Building Society Arena
Saturday 9 – Bath The Forum
Sunday 10 – Truro Hall for Cornwall
Monday 11 – Torquay Princess Theatre
Tuesday 12 – London Palladium
Thursday 14 – To Be Announced
Friday 15 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Saturday 16 – Sheffield City Hall
Sunday 17 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Monday 18 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Wednesday 20 – Aberdeen Music Hall
Thursday 21 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Friday 22 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 23 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Sunday 24 – Gateshead Glasshouse
Tuesday 26 – York Barbican
Wednesday 27 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Thursday 28 – Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Friday 29 – Portsmouth Guildhall