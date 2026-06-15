Pop ABBA mourn the loss of their longtime manager ABBA's longtime manager, Görel Hanser, has passed away. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

ABBA have announced the death of their longtime manager and trusted collaborator Görel Hanser, who has passed away at the age of 76.

The group - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - confirmed the news in a statement shared on Saturday (13.06.26), describing Hanser as an irreplaceable part of their inner circle.

Their message read: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Görel Hanser. We have lost our most loved friend and closest colleague. The loss is immeasurable. We ask that you respect our privacy in this time of grief.”

Hanser first joined late Swedish music mogul Stig Anderson’s publishing company Polar Music as a secretary, eventually becoming one of the key figures working alongside ABBA throughout their career.

In 1979, the Waterloo group marked her 30th birthday by recording Sång Till Görel, a privately pressed tribute that reportedly existed in only about 50 copies, making it one of the rarest ABBA releases.

The song highlighted her exceptional organisational abilities and the unwavering support she provided behind the scenes.

Her impact extended far beyond the business side.

Fan club View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBA Access (@abbaccess) described her as nothing less than a “fifth member” of the band.

In a tribute posted to the group's official Instagram, they wrote: “We are lost for words. Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to Görel Hanser. For decades, Görel stood beside ABBA through every chapter of their journey. Her loyalty, dedication, warmth and unwavering belief in the group help shape the story that millions of us have come to love. To many of us, she was the fifth member of ABBA.”

The tribute continued: “What made Görel truly special was not only the incredible work she did behind the scenes, but the kindness she showed to fans around the world. She always understood how much ABBA meant to us, and she treated that connection with genuine care and respect.”

Fans added that her influence will endure: “Her impact will continue to be felt for generations to come. Today, we mourn a remarkable woman, but we also celebrate a life of loyalty, friendship, and love for the people and music that brought us all together.”

They closed with a final message of gratitude: “Thank you, Görel, for everything you gave to ABBA and to the fans. Your legacy will never be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends, and everyone whose lives she touched.”