ABBA Voyage setlist change incoming to mark third anniversary The 'ABBA Voyage' setlist is to change for the first time in the show's history, three years after it opened in a purpose-built arena in London. SHARE SHARE The ABBA Voyage setlist is to change for the first time in the show's history

The 'ABBA Voyage' setlist is getting some new additions to mark the third anniversary of the grounding-breaking virtual concert.





The Swedish pop icons - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - admit they never envisioned the avatar spectacular lasting for three years.

In a statement released on Thursday (27.03.25), the band said: "When we first opened, we never imagined that we’d still be in London 3 years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us. Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience. As we say in Sweden… Vilken resa!"





ABBA and their team confirmed that, in celebration of the milestone, "some additions and small changes will be made to the 'ABBA' Voyage setlist."





The show currently opens with 'The Visitors' and the virtual avatars - known as ABBAtars - work their way through classics such as 'Does Your Mother Know?', 'Dancing Queen' and 'Waterloo' before closing out the show with 'The Winner Takes It All' as an encore.





It also incorporates a few tracks from the band's latest album 'Voyage', which was released shortly before the show opened.





Notably absent from the current setlist is the 1978 classic 'Take A Chance On Me' as well as the 1979 ballad 'I Have A Dream'.





Bjorn previously teased that the idea of changing the setlist had been a discussion and teased that the footage had already been done during the motion capture process in preparation for the concert but couldn't spill any details at the time.





He told NME: "We did motion capture more songs that we have in this concert.





"There are songs in the pipeline which might be animated and ‘ABBA-tarred’ in the future. Who knows? There might be a new song every now and then somewhere – but I can’t give you any details as of right now.