Pop Global Beatles Day gets official backing - here’s how it’s being celebrated Global Beatles Day has received formal acknowledgement from Apple Corps, who will mark the celebration with a newly colourised release of the band’s historic 1967 All You Need Is Love broadcast. SHARE SHARE Credit: 1967 MPL Communications Ltd / Photographer: Tony Gale

The Beatles will mark Global Beatles Day on June 25 with the release of a newly colourised version of their 1967 BBC Our World performance of All You Need Is Love, which will be made available on YouTube for the first time.

Apple Corps Ltd. has formally acknowledged the fan‑created celebration, which was launched in 2009 by lifelong fan Faith Cohen. The annual event encourages fans around the world to honour the band’s music and message.

Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene praised the initiative in a message to Cohen, writing: “More than ever, the message of The Beatles, and of ‘All You Need Is Love’ speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together.”

The colourised performance will premiere alongside in‑person and online fan events taking place globally.

Global Beatles Day has grown into an international celebration, with concerts, exhibitions and gatherings held in cities including Tokyo, New York, Buenos Aires and Liverpool.

The Beatles’ cultural influence continues to expand. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that 3 Savile Row, the site of the band’s rooftop concert, will become the first official Beatles fan experience when it opens in 2027.

A four‑film Beatles project, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn, is scheduled for release in April 2028.

It marks the first time Apple Corps has granted full life‑story and music rights for a scripted production.



