Indie The Strokes delay album and announce New York City homecoming gig The Strokes have pushed their new album Reality Awaits back to July 24, while announcing a major New York show. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

The Strokes have delayed their album Reality Awaits by a month.

The New York indie legends have pushed back the release of their from June 26 to July 24.

They first previewed the record with its lead single Going Shopping, marking their first new music since 2020’s acclaimed The New Abnormal, followed by Falling Out of Love.

The album was recorded in Costa Rica with Rick Rubin before being completed in studios around the world.

The record might be delayed, but it's not all bad news, as the band have announced their first concert in NYC since 2023.

The Last Nite hitmakers will play Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on October 2, with support from Beach House, TV on the Radio, and Fcukers.

The band recently announced that guitarist Nick Valensi is taking a “temporary break” from their tour.

The 45‑year‑old musician previously sat out several shows earlier this year, with Steve Schlitz stepping in - and he will once again cover guitar duties during Valensi’s latest hiatus.

A post on the band’s Instagram Stories read: “Nick will be taking a temporary break from the scheduled tour, but we look forward to his return.

“Holding down the guitar in the meantime is our old friend Steve Schlitz, who many of you will remember from our early NY days. We’re lucky to have him.”

As before, no explanation has been given for Valensi’s absence.

The New York indie legends are next due on stage on June 12 at the Bonnaroo music festival. Their US tour kicks off on June 15 in Clarkston, Michigan.

The run includes some of the band’s biggest venues in years, with two nights at Red Rocks, a headline show at London’s O2 Arena, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. A rotating cast of guests - including Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron and ÖLÜM - will join them at select dates.



