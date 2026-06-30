Indie The Strokes respond to rumour about guitarist Nick Valensi's future in the band The Strokes have insisted Nick Valensi will return "soon" amid his temporary hiatus. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The Strokes' frontman Julian Casablancas has reacted to concerns regarding guitarist Nick Valensi's future in the band.

The musician is currently taking a “temporary break” from the road, the reasons for which remain unknown.

After a rumour started spreading that the band have "broke up" with Nick, Julian responded on Reddit: "@fr0gfurr not true... he'll be back soon i'm sure. also he wasn't at last shoot (adults) either btw ... and video was supposed to be just me and Walton too... things just got a little crazy ha. he'll be in next one tho (sic)"

The 45‑year‑old musician previously sat out several shows earlier this year, with Steve Schlitz stepping in - and he is once again covering guitar duties in his absence.

A post on the band’s Instagram Stories read: “Nick will be taking a temporary break from the scheduled tour, but we look forward to his return.

“Holding down the guitar in the meantime is our old friend Steve Schlitz, who many of you will remember from our early NY days. We’re lucky to have him.”

The New York indie legends recently delayed their album Reality Awaits by a month. They pushed back the release from June 26 to July 24.

They first previewed the record with its lead single Going Shopping, marking their first new music since 2020’s acclaimed The New Abnormal, followed by Falling Out of Love.

The album was recorded in Costa Rica with Rick Rubin before being completed in studios around the world.

The record might be delayed, but it's not all bad news, as the band also announced their first concert in NYC since 2023.

The Last Nite hitmakers will play Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on October 2, with support from Beach House, TV on the Radio, and Fcukers.

They are next due on stage on July 12 in Richmond, Virginia.







