Olivia Rodrigo drops two-part tracklist for You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love Olivia Rodrigo drops two-part tracklist for You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love SHARE SHARE Olivia Rodrigo drops two-part tracklist for You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the two-part tracklisting for her eagerly awaited album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love.

The Good 4 U singer has split the June 12 release into two themed sections, Girl So In Love and You Seem Pretty Sad.

Alongside the tracklist, Olivia wrote on Instagram... To Read The Rest Of This Article Please Click Here