Glen Matlock reveals whether or not John Lydon could ever re-join Sex Pistols Glen Matlock reveals whether or not John Lydon could ever rejoin Sex Pistols SHARE SHARE Glen Matlock reveals whether or not John Lydon could ever re-join Sex Pistols

Glen Matlock doesn't see the Sex Pistols ever reuniting with John Lydon.

The iconic punk band's founding bassist - who has told his side of the group's saga in new documentary I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol, which shares a name with his 1996 memoir - has played down the chances of him, Paul Cook and Steve Jones making peace with their former frontman.

Asked by Billboard if they would welcome him back if he decided he wanted to rejoin, he paused and replied... To Read The Rest Of This Story Please Click Here.