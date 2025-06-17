Doja Cat warns super-fan 'don't touch me and man handle me' after viral encounter Doja Cat has told a fan "don't touch me and man handle me" after appearing OK with his behaviour in the moment. SHARE SHARE Doja Cat has ruffled the feathers of her fans after calling out fan's behaviour during a recent encounter

Doja Cat has annoyed her fans after she called out a super-fan for "touching and man handling" her after a viral encounter.

The Say So rapper - who is known to rile up her legion of loyal supporters on social media - was filmed with influencer and mega-fan Pablo Tamayo in a TikTok clip and appeared to be fine with him taking his t-shirt off and gifting it to him as she danced around with him.

However, in since-deleted posts on X, she moaned: “I threw that musty a** shirt away btw.

“Bottom line is I’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I f*** w you… and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even f***** know me.

“I honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes.

"And he didn’t even know my f***** name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy. (sic)"

One fan commented underneath Pablo's TikTok video: "Why didn’t she tell him then and there that she was uncomfortable it’s just giving mean."

Another wrote: "I’m so confused if she didn’t f*** with the fan don’t interact with them then. don’t throw on a thick a** smile, and then go on Internet and talk about how you he didn’t like the interaction I think it defeats the point of just putting on a smile. (sic)"

