Doja Cat warns super-fan 'don't touch me and man handle me' after viral encounter
Doja Cat has annoyed her fans after she called out a super-fan for "touching and man handling" her after a viral encounter.
The Say So rapper - who is known to rile up her legion of loyal supporters on social media - was filmed with influencer and mega-fan Pablo Tamayo in a TikTok clip and appeared to be fine with him taking his t-shirt off and gifting it to him as she danced around with him.
However, in since-deleted posts on X, she moaned: “I threw that musty a** shirt away btw.
“Bottom line is I’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I f*** w you… and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even f***** know me.
“I honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes.
"And he didn’t even know my f***** name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy. (sic)"
One fan commented underneath Pablo's TikTok video: "Why didn’t she tell him then and there that she was uncomfortable it’s just giving mean."
Another wrote: "I’m so confused if she didn’t f*** with the fan don’t interact with them then. don’t throw on a thick a** smile, and then go on Internet and talk about how you he didn’t like the interaction I think it defeats the point of just putting on a smile. (sic)"
Check out the clip to see the difference in how Doja acted "in the moment" compared to her rant on X.