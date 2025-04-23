Find out why Alice Cooper believes he survived the music business... American rock legend Alice Cooper has shared what he believes is the secret to his seven-decade spanning music career. SHARE SHARE Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper thinks he's been able to be a rock star for seven-decades because of his happy marriage.

The 77-year-old singer tied the knot with Sheryl in 1976 and that grounding and loving relationship as well as his health conscious lifestyle has allowed him to continue to make music and tour as he approaches his 80th birthday.

He told The Times newspaper: "I am still touring full blast at the age of 77 like I always have. Although none of us thought [at the start] that we would even get past 30 years of age.

"A lot of this has to do with being happily married for 50 years and having a great family where everybody has married the right people."

