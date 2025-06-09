Original Alice Cooper Group announce intimate event at London's Union Chapel Alice Cooper and his bandmates are putting on The Revenge of Alice Cooper album playback and Q+A event in London. SHARE SHARE The Original Alice Cooper Group have announced an exclusive event for fans

The original Alice Cooper Group have announced an intimate The Revenge of Alice Cooper live event at London’s Union Chapel on July 24.

Legendary lyricist Sir Tim Rice will host proceedings as 900 fans witness the rare once-in-a-lifetime event with Alice Cooper and co the day before they unleash their first studio album in more than 50 years.

Held in partnership with earMUSIC and Rough Trade, it will kick off with an exclusive first-listen album playback, a deep-dive interview with the band, and a rare audience Q+A.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (11.06.25) at 10am BST via Rough Trade’s website, with both general admission tickets and bundles that include the new album available for purchase. A special commemorative print will also be included with each ticket.

For those who don't bag a ticket, the event will be live streamed globally via the earMUSIC and Alice Cooper YouTube channels, as well as TalkShopLive.

Alice Cooper performing in Hollywood in 1975

For the follow-up to 1973's Muscle of Love, the band reunited with studio wizard Bob Ezrin, who produced their '70s records Love It Death, Killer, School's Out and Billion Dollar Babies.

Speaking to Billboard about the project, shock rock icon Alice, 77, said: "It was very much like this was our next album after Muscle of Love. just like, ‘OK, this is the next album.'

"Isn’t that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place.”

He is joined by original guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neil Smith, and Nashville guitarist Gyasi Hues.

Late guitarist Glen Buxton – who died in 1997 – posthumously features on the track What Happened to You and a remix of Return Of The Spiders, on the deluxe copy.

The band recently released song Wild Ones, Inspired by the 1953 film The Wild One starring Marlon Brando.

Bob - who has also worked with the likes of Aerosmith, Kiss, Pink Floyd, and Deep Purple - revealed it was just like the old days being in the studio with the gang.

He said: "None of them has changed much as a person.

"Obviously everyone’s older and more mature and more settled, but when we all get together and I watch the interplay between them, it’s like they just walked out of high school and were hanging out in the local cafe. They just revert to type. They revert to who they were as kids when they first got together… and make music together like they did 50-some years ago."

In 2021, the surviving members of the band reunited for Alice's solo LP 'Detroit Stories', also produced by Bob.

Although it's the first full-length studio record from the group, The Alice Cooper Band released the live LP Live From The Astroturf on Record Store Day in 2018.