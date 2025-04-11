WATCH: GHOST drop new song and video for Lachryma GHOST have shared the new song and music video for the latest track from new album 'SKELETÁ'. SHARE SHARE GHOST have released the new single and music video for 'Lachryma'

GHOST have shared the melodic doom tune, 'Lachryma'.

The Swedish rockers have offered up the second single from their hotly awaited album 'SKELETÁ', following the prog-rock track 'Satanized'.

An accompanying music video sees Papa V Perpetua in his first full performance as the "newly anti-christened" frontman.





The follow-up to 2022's 'Impera' is due for release on April 25, and is already much-lauded by critics.

As per a press release, the LP will “render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror."

GHOST are embarking on the 'Skeletour World Tour', which is due to kick off in Manchester on April 15. Check out the dates below.

Meanwhile, frontman Tobias Forge is slated to perform at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final concert at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.





GHOST's 2025 world tour dates:





APRIL

15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

19 – London, UK – The O2

20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

27 – Toulouse, FR – Zenith Toulouse Metropole

29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre





MAY

03 – Zurich, CH – AG Hallenstadion

04 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

07 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

08 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolph Weber Arena

15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum





JULY

09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

15 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center





AUGUST

01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center





SEPTEMBER

24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes



