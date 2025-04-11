WATCH: GHOST drop new song and video for Lachryma
GHOST have shared the new song and music video for the latest track from new album 'SKELETÁ'.
GHOST have shared the melodic doom tune, 'Lachryma'.
The Swedish rockers have offered up the second single from their hotly awaited album 'SKELETÁ', following the prog-rock track 'Satanized'.
An accompanying music video sees Papa V Perpetua in his first full performance as the "newly anti-christened" frontman.
The follow-up to 2022's 'Impera' is due for release on April 25, and is already much-lauded by critics.
As per a press release, the LP will “render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror."
GHOST are embarking on the 'Skeletour World Tour', which is due to kick off in Manchester on April 15. Check out the dates below.
Meanwhile, frontman Tobias Forge is slated to perform at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final concert at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.
GHOST's 2025 world tour dates:
APRIL
15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
19 – London, UK – The O2
20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
27 – Toulouse, FR – Zenith Toulouse Metropole
29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
MAY
03 – Zurich, CH – AG Hallenstadion
04 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
07 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
08 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolph Weber Arena
15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
JULY
09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
15 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
AUGUST
01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
SEPTEMBER
24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes