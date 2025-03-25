Ozzy Osbourne might perform final gig from a ‘throne’ Zakk Wylde predicts Ozzy Osbourne will have some tricks up his sleeve, possibly a “throne”, at Black Sabbath’s final show ‘Back to the Beginning’. SHARE SHARE Zakk Wylde predicts Ozzy Osbourne will have some tricks up his sleeve, possibly a “throne”, at Black Sabbath’s final show ‘Back to the Beginning’.

Ozzy Osbourne could perform his final gig from a “throne”.

Zakk Wylde — Osbourne’s lead guitarist and longtime friend — has some extravagant predictions for the Black Sabbath frontman’s appearance at ‘Back to the Beginning’, Black Sabbath’s final concert.

On the podcast MetalXS by RiffX this month, the 58-year-old said: “With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that.”

Osbourne, 76, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019. He revealed last month that he can no longer walk due to the disease.

On his Sirius XM radio show, Osbourne said: “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive.”

‘Back to the Beginning’ is slated to be Osbourne’s final performance, and the final show of the original Black Sabbath lineup: Osbourne, 75-year-old bassist Geezer Butler, 76-year-old guitarist Tony Iommi and 76-year-old drummer Bill Ward.

But Wylde hopes that ‘Back to the Beginning’ is not Osbourne’s last hurrah.

Wylde said: “So if Oz has a great time and it’s just, like, ‘I wanna go out on the road again,’ it’s just, like, ‘Good. Let’s do it again.’”

He continued: “Ozzy was just sitting at the chair and he was singing ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home,’ and it sounded great. So hopefully we’ll just do this, and then Oz will go, ‘Let’s just fire up the machine again and we’ll do another tour.’”

'Back To The Beginning' will see the original lineup reunite for the first time in 20 years.

Other heavy metal legends will play at the festival, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

Wylde added: “Everybody’s gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it’s gonna be pretty mind-blowing.”

Proceeds from the charity event will be donated to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Tickets went on sale on 14 February, with prices starting at £197.50. VIP packages, however, were priced between £329.50 and a whopping £2,932,50, leaving fans gobsmacked.