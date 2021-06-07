'Lord It's A Feeling', arguably one of the best songs on the new London Grammar album 'Californian Soil', gets a suitably stylish and atmospheric video to accompany the arresting track. 'Lord It's A Feeling' was released as a single on May 21st, together with a High Contrast Remix, and has now been brought to the screen with the new equally compelling video.
'Lord It's A Feeling' is the now the sixth track to be lifted from London Grammar's third full length album 'Californian Soil' which further highlights the outstanding, consistent quality of the three piece band's songs. 'Baby It's You' was the lead single from their latest album, released back in August of last year. This was followed in October by the stunning title track to the new album. This year London Grammar kicked off 2021 in early January with the release of 'Lose Your Head'. Since then they have released 'How Does It Feel' in March and then both 'America' and the full album in April.
Lyrically, 'Lord It's A Feeling' just grabs you from the off, recounting a brilliantly observed story with some great lines. The first verse is London Grammar at their very best. The coupling of the sumptuous soft strings with Hannah Reid's voice as she sings, "I saw the way you made her feel, Like she should be somebody else, I saw the way she tried to hold you, When your heart was just a shell, I saw the words she wrote that broke my heart, It was a living hell, I saw the way you laughed behind her back, When you f**ked somebody else" is just sublime.
The video for the latest single, directed by Dave Bullivant (Friendly Fires/Bonobo), is shot in a run down house where Hannah is seen singing whilst a contemporary dancer, Sakeema Peng Crook, moves elegantly and gracefully around the rooms as she interprets the song. It's a brilliant mix of creativity that captures and expresses the song's spirit so well.
On the day the video premiered London Grammar tweeted, "Lord It’s a Feeling is an unusual song, I felt the video needed movement to say something. Thanks to the amazing Sakeema Peng Crook who brought this emotion to life. It was incredible watching the choreography come together and @davebullivant directing."
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.