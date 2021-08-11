Hannah Reid is frozen in a moment of time as she sits alone at the bar of a classic American diner in the video for London Grammar's latest single, 'America'. The haunting visuals that accompany the last track on the band's third album capture the restaurant diners in a kind of suspended animation as Reid sings to camera dressed in an elaborate capped floral top and flowing floral skirt.
Reid's restrained and poised delivery matches the subtlety and solemnity of the exquisite song. The lack of theatrics focus you even more keenly on the content of the song, and in particular, the absolutely mesmeric vocals of lead singer Hannah Reid.
'America' is the latest single to be lifted from London Grammar's five star album, 'Californian Soil', however it's taken them four months to premier a video to go with the song that they released just ahead of the album in April. On the day that the video premiered London Grammar tweeted, "It was such a joy to create the America video with @DaveBullivant We knew we wanted it to be understated and simple but beautiful. He brought the song to life with his cinematic vision. So lucky to have worked with him." London Grammar have also recently announced live shows coming up at Dreamland in Margate and Victoria Park in London followed by dates in Leeds, Cardiff, Brighton, Nottingham and Birmingham.
To date there have been five singles released from the twelve track album. The lead track from the album, 'Baby It's You', was released nearly a year ago on August 19th 2020. Since then the band have released the album's title track, 'Californian Soil', 'Lose Your Head', 'How Does It Feel' and latterly 'America'.
