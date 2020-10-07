Artist:
Song title: Californian Soil
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

London Grammar arrive with a video for their song 'Californian Soil'; the title single from their forthcoming album set to be released on February 12th 2021. It comes three years after the release of their UK number one 'Truth Is a Beautiful Thing' which earned them a Brit Award for Best British Group.

