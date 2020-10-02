London Grammar have announced their third album, ‘Californian Soil’.



The Indie pop trio - comprising of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic ‘Dot’ Major - will follow-up 2017’s ‘True Is A Beautiful Thing’ with the 12-track LP on February 12, 2021.



It features the title track, which is out now, and previously released single, ‘Baby It’s You’.



Singer Hannah shared that the upcoming album is about taking back control of her life after facing misogyny in the music industry.



She said: “Misogyny is primitive which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing. This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, ‘Why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?’”



‘Baby It’s You’ was released in August, and was London Grammar’s first new music since their 2019 Flume collaboration, ‘Let You Know’.



Hannah previously hailed the the Australian DJ and record producer for pushing “the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else”.



She gushed: “Working with [Flume] was an honour because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together.”







The track-listing for ‘Californian Soil’ is:



1. ‘Intro’



2. ‘Californian Soil’



3. ‘Missing’



4. ‘Lose Your Head’



5. ‘Lord It’s A Feeling’



6. ‘How Does It Feel’



7. ‘Baby It’s You’



8. ‘Call Your Friends’



9. ‘All My Love’



10. ‘Talking’



11. ‘I Need The Night’



12. ‘America’