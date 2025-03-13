James Arthur announces UK Pisces arena tour James Arthur's 'Pisces World Tour' is coming to the UK next February. SHARE SHARE James Arthur is set to tour arenas in the UK next February

James Arthur has announced the UK and European leg of his ‘Pisces World Tour’.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker will kick off the UK leg of the jaunt in support of his new album in Nottingham on February 3, 2026 and wrap it on February 21 at Manchester's Co-op Live.

Tickets go on sale on March 21 at 9am here.

Arthur commented: “I had the best time I’ve ever had on the Bitter Sweet Love world tour last year so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hitting the road once again for the Pisces world tour. I hope to see some familiar faces back again and hopefully some new ones. Can’t wait to get in my feels with you all and have a big old sing song in some gargantuan rooms. See you on the road!”

The 'X Factor' alumni - who just supported his idol Bryan Adams - has also just shared the new single 'Karaoke' from 'Pisces', which arrives on April 25.

It's his most personal collection to date, with the singer telling The Sun recently: “The only parameters for the record were that I had to personally feel moved by the songs.

“I have improved lyrically and I think these lyrics are the best I’ve written.

“Getting to a point where I was vulnerable enough to make stuff was how we started.

“I went through quite a bit of s*** in the middle part of my life, but in recent years, since the birth of my daughter, I feel I’ve been given a second chance on things and I’ve been in touch with my spirituality without realising. That’s what the song Hallelujah is about.

“I felt like we had loads of these songs in us, and I got deep on the lyrics.”





February 2026 dates:

3rd Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

4th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6th Newcastle, Utilita Arena

7th Aberdeen P&J Live

10th Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

11th Bournemouth, International Centre

13th Sheffield, Utilita Arena

14th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

16th Cardiff, Utilita Arena

18th London, The O2

21st Manchester, Co-op Live



