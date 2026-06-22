Hip Hop/Rap Watch: Kneecap react to Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer resigning Kneecap have bid farewell to departing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Kneecap have celebrated the resignation of Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The Irish rap trio - Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí - infamously criticised the Labour leader during their performance at Glastonbury in 2025.

After Keir's announcement on Monday (22.06.26) that he would step down, Kneecap shared footage of the set - which also saw them chant "free Palestine" - and Starmer condemning them and simply captioned it on X: "Slán leat (goodbye) Keir."

Police reviewed audio and footage of Kneecap after Glastonbury, but the investigation was closed.

Kneecap branded the investigation "targeted state intimidation" and said they should have received a "public apology".

They wrote on social media at the time: "One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.

"We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world's most famous festival.

"Shortly afterwards we learn of an active police investigation. An investigation that followed after the Prime Minister himself said it "was not appropriate" we played Glastonbury.

"Walk off stage to the rapturous sounds of good people and into the creaking scheming sounds of the establishment.

"This "investigation" was reported across the world's media often with wildly misleading headlines.

"Every single person who saw our set knew no law was broken, not even close....yet the police saw fit to publicly announce they were opening an investigation.

"Why open and publicise an investigation into f*** all?"