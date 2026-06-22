K-pop MONSTA X member teases solo return with new mini-album MONSTA X vocalist Kihyun is preparing to launch his second EP. SHARE SHARE Credit: Famous

MONSTA X star Kihyun is making his long-awaited solo return with the new mini album, Borderline.

The collection is set for release on July 7, and marks the singer's first solo output in more than three years following 2022's mini album Youth.

Starship Entertainment shared a teaser video for the project featuring Kihyun's own airline.

MONSTA X’s most recent release is the English-language album Unfold, which arrived in April.

The band also comprises Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.

They were a member down when Wonho quit the Korean boy band in 2019.



