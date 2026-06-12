Pop Madonna set for rare in‑depth conversation with Graham Norton ahead of Confessions II release Madonna will sit down with Graham Norton for an intimate BBC One special reflecting on her career, her UK roots and the making of her new album Confessions II. SHARE SHARE Credit: BBC

Madonna is returning to the BBC for a rare long‑form conversation, joining Graham Norton for a new 50‑minute special that promises an intimate look at her four‑decade career and the creative world behind her upcoming album Confessions II.

Titled Madonna + Graham, the programme sees the pop icon revisit her early years in New York, reflect on her long‑standing relationship with the UK, and discuss her recent Coachella appearance, while also delving into the inspirations and process behind her 15th studio album.

The special was filmed at KOKO in Camden, the historic venue where Madonna first performed in the UK in 1983 and later launched her 2005 classic Confessions on a Dance Floor.

The BBC is billing the broadcast as an “unmissable television event”.

Norton said the setting made the interview particularly meaningful.

He said: “As a lifelong fan, it’s always a thrill to interview Madonna, but meeting her on the dance floor where she first performed in London over thirty years ago felt incredibly special.

“She remains a legendary pop icon who is still doing what she does best - getting people up to dance.”

The BBC has teased that the world‑exclusive conversation will include appearances from special guests, including longtime collaborator Stuart Price, who worked closely with Madonna on both Confessions eras.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Popular Music TV, called the project an easy decision. “Some commissioning choices take time, and some are a no‑brainer,” he said. “The chance to watch an in‑depth conversation between Madonna and Graham is definitely the latter.”

The interview arrives just one week before Madonna releases Confessions II, the long‑awaited follow‑up to her 2005 dance landmark.

To mark the album, she will also debut a short film, Confessions II – The Film, directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase.

The project features a star‑studded cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard E. Grant, Kate Moss, and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, the film weaves together the album’s first six tracks into a single, immersive visual piece described as exploring “the tension between control and surrender”.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Madonna is in early talks to stage a special UK performance to celebrate the album’s release, though no details have been confirmed.

Madonna + Graham will air on BBC One on Friday, June 26 at 10.40pm, with a radio version broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday, July 4 from 6pm to 8pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.



