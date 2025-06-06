Mariah Carey back with new song Type Dangerous as she readies 16th studio album Mariah Carey has released her first solo music since 2019. SHARE SHARE Mariah Carey has dropped her new single Type Dangerous

Mariah Carey has dropped her first solo music in six years, Type Dangerous.

After teasing fans about her 16th studio album with a glamourous sports car teaser on social media, fans have been given the first taste of what's to come.

Type Dangerous samples legendary hip-hop trio Eric B. and Rakim's 1986 cut Eric B. Is President.

