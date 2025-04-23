Carlos Santana hospitalised after medical emergency at the Majestic Theatre Rock icon Carlos Santana was hospitalised on Tuesday (22.04.25) after suffering a medical emergency before a planned concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. SHARE SHARE Carlos Santana

Rock legend Carlos Santana has been hospitalised after being taken ill on Tuesday (22.04.25).

The 77-year-old guitarist - who was the founding member of rock band Santana - cancelled his performance at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency during preparations for the gig.

