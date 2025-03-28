Guitar legend Carlos Santana wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift on album that 'celebrates female side of God' Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana wants to collaborate with pop star Taylor Swift on an album of cover songs that "celebrates the female side of God". SHARE SHARE Carlos Santana

Santana — founder and lead guitarist of the rock band Santana — has revealed that pop icon Swift is one of the artists he’d most like to pursue a musical collaboration with and he has a vision to make an LP with a spiritual message.

On a TalkShopLive stream on Tuesday (25.03.25), the 77-year-old musician said: “I wanna do an album with Taylor Swift that validates, celebrates the female side of God.”

Santana wants to get in the studio with Swift and record a host of cover versions, such as Bob Marley and the Wailers’ ‘No Woman, No Cry’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Just Like a Woman’, and Carole King’s ‘Natural Woman’.

Santana added: “I think that for many, many centuries women have gotten a bum rap from the male gaze.

“To me it’s like no, no, no, I gotta get together with my sister and take the female queen goddess to a whole other level of deep appreciation and validation.”

Besides Taylor, Santana also mentioned he’d like to collaborate with former Police frontman and 17-time Grammy-winner Sting.

Taylor's 'Eras Tour' won her the Tour of the Century prize at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17.

The ‘Tortured Poets Department’ singer has been under the radar since the end of the tour, which is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first to earn $2 billion.

Santana’s revelation of who his dream musical collaborators are comes as he releases his new LP ‘Sentient’.

Santana will perform a residency at House of Blues Las Vegas in May, September, and November this year, called ‘An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live’.

Tickets go on sale Friday (28.03.25).