Taylor Swift post Eras Tour: What can Swifties expect in 2025? After a jam-packed few years of touring the world, re-recording her albums and releasing new music, what's next for Taylor Swift? SHARE SHARE What's next musically for Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is enjoying a well-deserved rest.

To say the past couple of years have been busy for Taylor is an understatement. She has been on the record-breaking 'Eras Tour', given us two albums - 'Midnights' (2022) and 'The Tortured Poets Department' (2024) - and the re-recordings of her old albums.

Since 'The Eras Tour' wrapped on December 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada, the 14-time Grammy winner has been laying low, and she has revealed little about her plans to follow up the tour. However, Swifties know she’s always up to something — so what might fans expect from her this year?

Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium in June 2024 / Credit: Getty Images





With 149 dates, 46 songs across 11 albums, and more than 10 million attendees, 'The Eras Tour' broke multiple records.

It became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first to earn $2 billion. Its concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is the highest-grossing concert documentary movie ever and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the inaugural Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. M

On April 2, 2024, with a net worth of $1.1 billion, Swift became only the fourth musician to join Forbes’ billionaire list. She is also the first music billionaire — the first person to earn the sum primarily through her music and performances, not additional profitable endeavours.

Since the conclusion of 'The Eras Tour', sightings of Taylor have been few and far between, although the accolades have continued to come as Swift was crowned Billboard's biggest female artist of the 21st century in March.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 she won nine prizes, including the Tour of the Century accolade.

Although she did not attend the ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on March 17, Taylor did record an impassioned video acceptance speech for the prestigious Tour of the Century prize thanking her fans for making 'The Eras Tour' such a spectacle and a success.

She said: "I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew.

"People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life.

"It’s a three-and-a-half-hour show, more shows than I’ve ever done on a tour and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. I think about that tour constantly. I’m so proud of it.

"And the only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows in all the different countries we played in, that’s all because of the fans.

"You had the passion and the generosity to care about travelling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.

"It blows my mind.

"I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate it more than you know."

Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour to Scotland in June 2024 / Credit: Getty Images





Her most recent high-profile appearance was on 9 February at the Super Bowl, which she attended in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Recently, Swift and Kelce were spotted leaving dinner in Park City, Utah, in a video posted by DeuxMoi on Instagram. This was the first time the couple, who have been together for a year-and-a-half, have been spotted since the Super Bowl.

A source told The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Taylor is simply enjoying some alone time with Travis [Kelce] and being under the radar for a little bit.”

Before then, a source also told Page Six, the couple had recently returned from a vacation abroad sometime in February.

Taylor and Travis in New York in October 2024 / Credit: Getty Images





Following a wildly busy couple of years, Swift has announced no upcoming performances or projects for 2025.

However, the pop star is known for always having something in the works. Since her surprise drop of ‘folklore’ in July 2020 — and, six months later, its sister album ‘evermore’ — fans have been on their toes. Her relative quiet has left many fans wondering about her next move.

For one, there’s the question of when she’ll release her next 'Taylor's Version' album.

Swift announced in August 2019 she would re-record her first six LPs as 'Taylor’s Version', alongside previously unreleased tracks 'From The Vault'. The news is the result of a years-long legal battle with music manager Scooter Braun, who purchased her master recordings as part of a business deal with Big Machine Records.

In an interview on ‘Good Morning America’, she said: “I think artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

Taylor Swift on stage on The Eras Tour in Houston / Credit: Getty Images





She first released 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)' in April 2021. Afterwards came 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' in November 2021, 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' in July 2023, and '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' in October 2023.

All that remains now are 2006’s eponymous debut album and 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

Many Swifties hypothesize ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ will come before ‘Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)’. Saving her self-titled album for last would be poetic and full-circle, in line with Swift’s trademark thoughtfulness — in this case, the last album she reclaims would be the one bearing her own name.

Swift hinted at either possibility during her final 'Eras Tour' performance on 8 December. One of the show’s surprise songs was ‘A Place In This World’ from her debut album. She also played a piano mash-up of ‘Long Live’ and ‘New Year’s Day’, which she previously had only played on her 'Reputation Stadium Tour'.

And, as always, fans are anticipating new music.

In an interview with Pat McAfee for ESPN, Kelce responded to questions about new songs from his girlfriend: "There might be a few. I don’t know. There might be a few."

The famously prolific writer is known to always have music in store, but the question is if and when she’ll publicize them.

Swift’s last full-length release was her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, and its 31-track deluxe version on 19 April 2024.

The internet is swarming with fan theories, none of which have been proven. Knowing Swift, her next move will be something unpredictable — and there will be a next move, because she always has something up her sleeve.