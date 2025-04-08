Madonna and Sir Elton John 'finally bury the hatchet'
Madonna and Sir Elton John 'finally bury the hatchet'
Madonna and Sir Elton John have "finally buried the hatchet".
The 66-year-old pop star has taken to social media to confirm that she's finally ended their high-profile feud, which began in 2002 when Elton called Madonna's 'Die Another Day' the "worst Bond tune ever".
Madonna wrote on Instagram: "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!
Backstage at SNL, the pair put aside their past differences and made up. Read the full backstory and how they eventually met up again here.