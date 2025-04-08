Madonna and Sir Elton John 'finally bury the hatchet' Madonna and Sir Elton John 'finally bury the hatchet' SHARE SHARE Elton John at BST Hyde Park 2022

Madonna and Sir Elton John have "finally buried the hatchet".

The 66-year-old pop star has taken to social media to confirm that she's finally ended their high-profile feud, which began in 2002 when Elton called Madonna's 'Die Another Day' the "worst Bond tune ever".

Madonna wrote on Instagram: "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!

